Aquatica Orlando Movie Nights

Aquatica Orlando is hosting movie nights on Saturdays at their water park. This weekly event started in late October and is continuing through December 17th.

On Saturdays after playing all day in the water, guests to the park can stay and watch a movie on the beach. Guests can find the movie schedule on the Aquatica website. The movies start around 5:45pm when the park closes at 5:00pm most nights.

Passholders can get one free bag of popcorn at the event per member, and for others it will be available for purchase. Guests can bring a blanket or lounge in one of the beach chairs to watch the family-friendly movies being shown.

Some of the upcoming movies for the holiday season are:

November 26: The Polar Express

December 3: Elf

December 10: A Christmas Story

December 17: The Santa Clause

All movies start at 5:45pm after the park closes at 5:00pm. Guests will make their way to the beach to watch the film of the night.

Aquatica Orlando has a plethora of attractions for guests to partake in. Earlier last year, Aquatica Orlando opened a new water slide called Reef Plunge. Guests going to Aquatica Orlando can enjoy a water-filled fun day with a movie to cap off their night until December 17th.

