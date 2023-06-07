Apple Buys Company Behind Universal’s Mario Kart Ride







Recently the tech giant Apple announced a new product called the Apple Vision Pro, a new virtual reality headset meant to compete with the ever growing virtual market against companies like Meta with their Oculus brand of headsets.

The headset is set to cost $3,499 at launch, a massive price when compared to other competitors. One of the companies supporting the product is Disney where a special version of Disney+ will be offered that will feature exclusive experiences.



But Disney isn’t the only company to have a hand in the product, as one of the companies behind one of Universal Studios’ recent successes is now being brought into the fold.



According to The Verge, Apple has just acquired the tech company Mira, the start-up Augmented Reality company that helped develop the technology for Universal Studios’ ride Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge for their Super Nintendo World expansion.







A statement from Apple to The Verge said “Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.“



Mira currently works with multiple branches of the United States Military developing technology for both the United States Air Force and United States Navy. The company currently has a contract with the Travis Air Force Base to use the company’s Prison Pro headset for training exercises.



While the motives for acquiring the company were not publicly stated it is definitely clear that Apple want access to the best VR/AR technology available to try and justify the $3,499.99 price tag. Whenever a brand new market presents itself many major corporation try to pounce on the opportunity. We all remember when multiple major companies tried to jump in on, NFTs, the Metaverse and Blockchain technology.



What kind of experiences do you think we will get from such a headset? With Disney’s involvement do you think we will get virtual theme park rides? Let us know your thoughts.



Source: The Verge