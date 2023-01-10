‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Final Trailer Released: What Did We Learn?

For many people, the only reason to watch most of the final game of college football this year involved the release of the final trailer for ‘‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” This next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starts phase five. ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ will be released to the public in theatres on Feb. 17.

The latest trailer opens with scenes we have seen in other trailers and promotional materials. However, we hear the voice of Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang, speak about Scott Lang, Ant-Man. He says, ““You’re an interesting man, Scott Lang. You’re an Avenger, you have a daughter, but you’ve lost a lot of time, like me. We can help each other with that.” These words set the scene for the apparent temptation of Scott Lang that drives the plot of this movie. This idea of being tempted to go back in time by Kang may become a recurring theme in many upcoming Marvel movies.

The official synopsis of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” reads, “Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.” In fairness, this trailer conveys more than just a new adventure.

This movie looks to set up critical aspects for the eventual “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” In this trailer, we see more of Kang than before. However, Kang lives trapped in the quantum realm. He needs Ant-Man to retrieve something for him. Kang appears to convince Ant-Man that if he makes a deal with him, he can have time returned to him with Cassie, which he lost while in prison and the five-year blip.

Cassie, Scott Lang’s daughter, is shown in the trailer as being a chip off the old block. She struggles with staying on the right side of the law. Still, she has a brilliant scientific mind like her father. She has created a type of quantum signal device. This device appears to be taken over by Kang to pull some of the group into the Quantum Realm. Kang may have kidnapped Cassie and used her as a hostage to force Ant-Man to do his bidding.

As the trailer continues, Ant-Man looks to have seen through Kang’s half-truths. Yet, Kang declares he will destroy everything Ant-Man loves if he does not retrieve the item(s) needed by Kang. We receive more cryptic dialogue from Janet Van Dyne, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, indicating she knows about Kang and his power. At that point in the trailer, we can see a portal reaching out of the quantum realm. Many of these images will look familiar to those who watched the Loki series on Disney+.

During the trailer, we see some familiar-looking markings on the rings around Kang’s power device. This could mean nothing, and Marvel is sending “false” information in a trailer again. However, the markings look a lot like the symbols on the “Ten Rings” we see from “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” as well as symbols looking like the ones on the bangles in “Ms. Marvel.” Once again, this could be nothing. This could be laziness by Marvel. Still, this could mean Kang created those devices, also tying everything together. If so, the less-exciting phase four might have been setting up everything needed plot-wise to involve Kang.

The most prominent spoiler of this trailer might be the reveal of M.O.D.O.K. as actually Darren Cross. Marvel looks to be combining Darren Cross’s accident in the yellow jacket suit with one of the most notorious villains for the Avengers. Based on a scene in the trailer at what looks like a damaged spaceship, M.O.D.O.K. looks to be part of Kang’s army. Some villains never die. Of course, with the multi-verse, many heroes and villains could die in this movie and beyond, but we still have variants of those villains and heroes. The time-travel and multi-verse Marvel Cinematic Universe aspect could simultaneously create confusion and excellent plot points.

In one section of the trailer, we see Janet Van Dyne using creatures of the realm to fly around. If you have seen an Avatar movie, you will see a close resemblance. Since Janet Van Dyne lived in the Quantum realm for so long, she would be an excellent guide on this adventure.

Towards the end of the trailer, we see portions of a fight scene between Ant-Man and Kang. Cassie appears to be watching this happen, also. Ant-Man looks prepared to sacrifice himself to defeat, if not kill, Kang. From the trailer, we do see a few variants of Ant-Man die. We might see some variants of Kang die. Also, we might see variants of many characters die so that anything could happen.

The trailer ends with fan service to those that read the original comics with Kang and the Avengers. The blue energy blast looks like a modern version of a pivotal comic book scene.

