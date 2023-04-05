Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania Digital and Blu-Ray Release Dates Announced







We finally have release dates on both digital and blu-ray for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaia.” What’s interesting is that the release date for digital has been announced before the date for Disney+. It sounds to me like Disney is trying to get all the money they can from this movie before offering it to their streaming subscribers.

The digital release comes first with a date of April 18.

Blu-Ray has a release date of almost a month later on May 16.

It is an interesting twist given that Disney has set up their subscribers to expect the Marvel films to come to the service within weeks of its release. Now Disney is holding out for sales before subscribers. This is going the way of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in as far as going to digital first.

No information on extra content has been released.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Comicbook.com