All Genie+ Options Today are $29 – $39 at Walt Disney World







Disney has found a way to gouge guests even further with the Genie+ add-on. According to WDWMagic, today’s Genie+ options will cost you between $29 – $39 per person on top of the $159-$179 ticket prices and then tax. This is getting ridiculous.

For March 23, Genie+ has hit the highest price point since New Year’s Eve. The add-on will cost you $39 for the Magic Kingdom or the multi-park option. The other parks will cost you different amounts. Today, it is $35 for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, $32 for EPCOT, and $29 for Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

This is on top of the already pricey park tickets.

A Magic Kingdom one-day base ticket for March 23 is $179 + $39 = $218 per person plus taxes.

A Disney’s Hollywood Studios one-day base ticket for March 23 is $174 + $35 = $209 per person plus tax.

EPCOT will also cost you $174 today for a one-day base ticket. $174 + $32 = $206 per person plus tax.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom for March 23, 2024, will cost $159 for a one-day base ticket. $159 + $29 = $188 per person plus tax.

It’s gotten so bad with lines that one needs either a great theme park plan or the Genie+ add-on to get onto attractions.

Disney keeps reporting profits. But to keep those increasing they need to keep finding more creative ways to squeeze it from the guests.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!