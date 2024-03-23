Search
HomeWalt Disney WorldAll Genie+ Options Today are $29 - $39 at Walt Disney World

All Genie+ Options Today are $29 – $39 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
spot_img


Disney has found a way to gouge guests even further with the Genie+ add-on. According to WDWMagic, today’s Genie+ options will cost you between $29 – $39 per person on top of the $159-$179 ticket prices and then tax. This is getting ridiculous.

For March 23, Genie+ has hit the highest price point since New Year’s Eve. The add-on will cost you $39 for the Magic Kingdom or the multi-park option. The other parks will cost you different amounts. Today, it is $35 for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, $32 for EPCOT, and $29 for Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

This is on top of the already pricey park tickets.

A Magic Kingdom one-day base ticket for March 23 is $179 + $39 = $218 per person plus taxes. 

A Disney’s Hollywood Studios one-day base ticket for March 23 is $174 + $35 = $209 per person plus tax. 

EPCOT will also cost you $174 today for a one-day base ticket. $174 + $32 = $206 per person plus tax. 

Disney’s Animal Kingdom for March 23, 2024, will cost $159 for a one-day base ticket. $159 + $29 = $188 per person plus tax. 

It’s gotten so bad with lines that one needs either a great theme park plan or the Genie+ add-on to get onto attractions. 

Disney keeps reporting profits. But to keep those increasing they need to keep finding more creative ways to squeeze it from the guests.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Walt Disney World

Rider Testing Is Happening On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Walt Disney World

It seems we that Disney is almost there with the reopening of Splash Mountain...
Marvel

Sebastian Stan Might Not Appear In Captain America 4

The Captain America films have always had a recurring supporting character, that being Steve...
Disney Rumors

Is Disney Rebooting The Golden Girls For Disney+ In 2024?

A new rumor has the internet buzzing. This new rumor says that Disney is...
Disney News

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Is Backing Bob Iger and the Walt Disney Board

In yet another twist to the Disney proxy fight drama, former Disney CEO Michael...

More like this

Walt Disney World

Rider Testing Is Happening On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Walt Disney World

It seems we that Disney is almost there with the reopening of Splash Mountain...
Marvel

Sebastian Stan Might Not Appear In Captain America 4

The Captain America films have always had a recurring supporting character, that being Steve...
Disney Rumors

Is Disney Rebooting The Golden Girls For Disney+ In 2024?

A new rumor has the internet buzzing. This new rumor says that Disney is...

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC