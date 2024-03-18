Alice In Wonderland Dooney and Bourke Pieces Are Now Available







It’s Monday so that means it’s time for new merchandise on the Disneystore.com! Today we have some new Disney Dooney and Bourke pieces celebrating Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland.”

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures approx. 10 1/2” H x 10 1/2” W x 4” D with a strap drop of up to approx. 26” L.

Screen art on textured coated cotton

Allover pattern includes Alice, Mad Hatter, March Hare, Cheshire Cat, White Rabbit, Queen of Hearts, Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dum, Rose, Pansy and more

Colorful stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure with braided leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Front zip pocket with braided leather pull

Adjustable leather crossbody strap with buckle

Solid lining

Metal feet

Goldtone hardware

This piece measures approx. 11” H x 14” W x 6 1/2” D with a handle drop of approx. 10” L.

Screen art on textured coated cotton

Allover pattern includes Alice, Mad Hatter, March Hare, Cheshire Cat, White Rabbit, Queen of Hearts, Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dum, Rose, Pansy and more

Colorful stitched leather finishings

Magnetic top closure

Interior center compartment with braided leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Braided leather handles

Solid lining

Metal feet

This piece measures approx. 5 1/4” H x 8” W x 2 3/4” D with a strap drop of approx. 24 1/2” L.

Screen art on textured coated cotton

Characters include Alice, Mad Hatter and March Hare on front, Cheshire Cat, White Rabbit and Queen of Hearts on back

Colorful stitched leather finishings

Zip top closure with braided leather zipper pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Solid lining

Goldtone hardware

Adjustable leather crossbody strap

These pieces are available now. What do you think? Comment and let us know!