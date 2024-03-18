Alice In Wonderland Dooney and Bourke Pieces Are Now Available

It’s Monday so that means it’s time for new merchandise on the Disneystore.com! Today we have some new Disney Dooney and Bourke pieces celebrating Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland.”
Let’s take a look!
“Alice in Wonderland” Crossbody Bag – $248
This piece measures approx. 10 1/2” H x 10 1/2” W x 4” D with a strap drop of up to approx. 26” L.
- Screen art on textured coated cotton
- Allover pattern includes Alice, Mad Hatter, March Hare, Cheshire Cat, White Rabbit, Queen of Hearts, Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dum, Rose, Pansy and more
- Colorful stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure with braided leather pull
- Interior zip pocket with leather pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Front zip pocket with braided leather pull
- Adjustable leather crossbody strap with buckle
- Solid lining
- Metal feet
- Goldtone hardware
“Alice in Wonderland” Tote Bag – $328
This piece measures approx. 11” H x 14” W x 6 1/2” D with a handle drop of approx. 10” L.
- Screen art on textured coated cotton
- Allover pattern includes Alice, Mad Hatter, March Hare, Cheshire Cat, White Rabbit, Queen of Hearts, Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dum, Rose, Pansy and more
- Colorful stitched leather finishings
- Magnetic top closure
- Interior center compartment with braided leather pull
- Interior zip pocket with leather pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Braided leather handles
- Solid lining
- Metal feet
“Alice in Wonderland” Camera Bag – $228
This piece measures approx. 5 1/4” H x 8” W x 2 3/4” D with a strap drop of approx. 24 1/2” L.
- Screen art on textured coated cotton
- Characters include Alice, Mad Hatter and March Hare on front, Cheshire Cat, White Rabbit and Queen of Hearts on back
- Colorful stitched leather finishings
- Zip top closure with braided leather zipper pull
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior key hook
- Solid lining
- Goldtone hardware
- Adjustable leather crossbody strap
These pieces are available now. What do you think? Comment and let us know!
