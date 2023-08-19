Ahsoka Tano Arrives At Galaxy’s Edge Ahead Of New Series







Whenever you visit a Disney Park, you usually expect to see someone dressed as some of your favorite Disney characters available for photos, autographs or even just to say hello and give a hug. But in terms of characters from Star Wars it has primarily been focused on the sequel trilogy in recent years.



When Galaxy’s Edge opened many fans expected to be able to see classic Star Wars characters like Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Lea and more. But the choice to do post-original trilogy didn’t offer many choices.



Well, now a well known fan favorite character will be making her appearance at Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland just in time for her new Disney+ show. Ahsoka Tano, former Jedi Apprentice turned rebel leader will be setting foot on Batuu to meet all of her fans.







In a post via the Disney Parks Instagram:



“This is a new day. A new beginning. Starting Aug. 23, visitors of Batuu may encounter Ahsoka at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park. And don’t miss the two-episode premiere of “Ahsoka” streaming Aug. 23 on Disney Plus.“



Ashoka did appear at a recent D23 fan event ahead of the series premiere, giving us a preview of her theme park look:

(Video courtesy of Daps Magic on YouTube)



While there are some fans that would prefer seeing an original trilogy character like Luke, Han, Leia or even Lando, this is a step in the right direction as this gives fans characters whom a majority actually like. If you want to feel like you’re in a galaxy far, far away, then it is best to show characters fans know.

What do you think of Ahsoka coming to Disneyland? Will she come to the Florida park as well? Do you think we may eventually see more fan-favorite characters? Let us know your thoughts below.



Source: comicbook.com