Ahsoka Premier Sees 1.2 Million Views Over 6-Day Period







The latest Star Wars television series Ahsoka released last week to a somewhat mixed reaction from audiences. The long-awaited series sees Rosario Dawson take on the role of Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan who became a leader in the Rebellion during the Galactic Civil War.







She is joined by multiple Star Wars: Rebels characters, making this a follow-up to the Disney XD animated series as they search for the lost Jedi Ezra Bridger.



Despite Disney doing their best to hype up the solo series of such a well-known and fan-favorite Star Wars character, the support doesn’t seem to be there.



In a recent report via Samba TV the first episode of the series only drew 1.2 million views within a six-day period. To put that into perspective, Disney+, at last count, had over 146 million subscribers. That means that less than 1% of the service’s subscriber base tuned in.

The latest new #StarWars series, #Ahsoka finally hit screens with 1.2M US households watching over its first six days. This is similar to viewership of #Andor's premiere season and slightly lower than #TheMandalorian's third season premiere over its first six days.… pic.twitter.com/ymspRP15Es — Samba TV (@samba_tv) August 28, 2023

That puts it slightly behind the premiers of two other live-action Star Wars series, those being The Book of Boba Fett with 1.7 million views and Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which had 1.6 million views during its release week.

1.7M US households watched the series premiere of #TheBookOfBobaFett in its first 5 days on #DisneyPlus.



Of the 25 largest DMAs, the Pacific Northwest over-indexed the most with Portland (+71%) and Seattle (+59%) watching at a higher rate than the US overall. #BobaFett pic.twitter.com/mJjYzsMvRL — Samba TV (@samba_tv) January 5, 2022

#TheMandalorian's third season is off to a strong start, leading this week's #SambaTVWeeklyWrap as the number one streamed program of the week. Check out more from the Weekly Wrap here: https://t.co/XX7ge02foh#SambaTVInsights #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/LDLQaByxsD — Samba TV (@samba_tv) March 14, 2023

But what makes the situation even worse is that it is less than half of the total views for last summer’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The show, which was seen as very divisive among the fanbase, received 2.14 million views within the first four days of its premiere.

2.14M US households watched the series premiere of #ObiWanKenobi on Disney+ in its first 4 days streaming. For reference, 2.08M US households watched #TheMandalorian Season 2 premiere in its first 4 days, while 1.5M watched the premiere of #TheBookOfBobaFett. #ObiWan pic.twitter.com/RrrbxxWFCG — Samba TV (@samba_tv) June 1, 2022

While the series only just started, it is now ranked as the second lowest live-action Star Wars television series premiere, just slightly ahead of the fan-favorite series Andor.



Only time will tell if the numbers will improve, but things are looking rather grim for the state of the Star Wars television series on Disney+. Fans just don’t seem that interested, even if it is a well-known character as the lead.



Source: Deadline