Adam DeVine Claims That Marvel Ruined Comedy Films







One of the things the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become known for aside from the eye-popping action is their humor. While it is good to have some sort of levity to make the characters and audience have a chuckle some films and shows borderline on becoming full on action-comedies.







Despite some of the films in Phase One of the MCU having some humor it really took off with the success of the first Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. Director James Gunn took his trademark wit and gave the audience a memorable time.



But now, with recent films and shows like Thor: Love & Thunder and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the trend seems to have overstayed its welcome. Even the recent third GotG film had some humor that felt rather out of place or sometimes even uncomfortable.







In a recent interview, former Pitch Perfect actor Adam DeVine expressed his belief that the lack of dedicated comedy films was due to Marvel. He said:



“My theory is I think Marvel ruined it. I feel like superhero movies kind of ruined comedies. Because people go to the theatre, and you expect to watch something that costs $200 million to make and comedy movies aren’t that.“

“You’re like, ‘well, why would I spend the same amount of money to go watch a little comedy in the theatre if I could spend the same amount of money and go see something that is worth $200 million?’“

“They still make those movies kinda funny. I mean they’re not comedies but they’re like, ‘oh my god is that raccoon talking? This is hilarious.’ Which it is, but it’s not like a real comedy.”



The actor would later clarify what he meant was that since everybody competes with Marvel, nobody makes big budget comedy films for theaters anymore.



What do you think? Do you believe that the comedy genre has been affected by the popularity of Marvel? If so, how much do you think it’s changed? Let us know below.



Source: Deadline, IGN