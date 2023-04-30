Actor Alleges He Lost Marvel Role Because He Wouldn’t Take His Clothes Off For Director







An actor has come forward and discussed what happened to him when he said he was up for a role in the MCU. If true, it brings another blow to Marvel and Hollywood. Of course, we do not know when this happened, so it could have been before Disney took over the Marvel films. It could also be a Marvel “adjacent” franchise like the X-Men films. We just know it was a “Marvel Character.”

On a recent episode of “The Brotherly Love Podcast,” featuring the famous Lawrence brothers, Joey, Matt, and Andy, Matthew Lawrence talked about how he lost a Marvel role because he wouldn’t take his clothes off and do other things for a director.

“There’s been many times in my life where I’ve been propositioned to get a huge role. I’ve lost my agency because I went to the hotel room, which I can’t believe they would send me to, of a very prominent Oscar Award Winning Director who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off, and said he needed to take Polaroids of me, and then if I did X, Y, and Z, I would be the next “Marvel Character.” I didn’t do that, and my agency fired me because I left this director’s room.”

He also talked about how the “Casting Couch” is real and was privy to conversations about it, but it’s not only women.

“It is a real thing, the Casting Couch. We all know it existed; we’ve all been somewhat complacent, in a way towards it. …..but the one thing that is very interesting, that doesn’t get talked about enough, in the “Me Too” movement is how this is a two-way street.” He continued, “Not a lot of guys, in my opinion, have come out and talked about this in the industry. There is also this same situation, but granted, it’s like a third of what women go through; men go through this as well. Whether it’s another woman or man in power.”

The point he was trying to make was that men are sexually harassed or assaulted, too but it’s not given the same regard. Brandon Fraser comes to mind as he says he was groped by former HFPA President Philip Berk in 2003.

Fraser told People Magazine, “I spoke up because I saw so many of my friends and colleagues who, at that time, were bravely emerging to speak their truth to power.”

Fraser has also said: “Am I still frightened? Absolutely. Do I feel like I need to say something? Absolutely. Have I wanted to many, many times? Absolutely. Have I stopped myself? Absolutely.”

Due in part to this incident, the actor pulled away from acting for years.

Sexual assault and the “Casting Couch” seem to be unchanging issues in Hollywood, with real harm being done to the careers of actors, or the mental and emotional state of actors.

There should be no place for it. Men who speak out need to be treated with the same respect as women who speak out.

