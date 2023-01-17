A New ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Has Just Dropped

We finally have a look at the new trailer for ‘The Mandalorian” Season 3 coming to Disney+ on March 1st.

Reunited. The new season of #TheMandalorian starts streaming March 1, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2SsRS4FtLB — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) January 17, 2023

Apparently we get to see Grogu use The Force.

Star Wars YouTube posted this synopsis on their video:

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue.

Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito.”

