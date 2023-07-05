A New Disney100 LEGO Set Walt Disney Tribute Camera #43230 Has Been Leaked







It seems that a new Disney100 LEGO set has been leaked on a French retailer site Fnac. The new set called “Walt Disney Tribute Camera” #43230 features an old projector camera with pieces of “film” featuring various Disney films and minifigures of Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Bambi, Dumbo and Walt Disney!

The set information given puts the release date at September 1, 2023. The price on the website is listed at 99,99 €. That converts to about $107 USD, but I’m guessing it will be about $100 stateside.

Here is what it says about the set (translated.)

“Show your passion for Disney with LEGO | Disney this model to build The Walt Disney Tribute Camera (43230) for adults. This detailed collector’s set features a retro cinema ‘camera’ with hinged back and surprise, plus a roll of film featuring stills from 20 cult Disney films, a clapperboard with space for 3 LEGO minifigures | Disney, 2 LEGO animals and a multiplane camera with 3 screens showing the details of the making of Disney’s The Old Mill short film.”

The set contains 811 pieces and measures over 14” (37cm) high, 8” (21cm) wide and 7” (19cm) deep.

One amazing aspect of this set is that Walt Disney can go inside the camera, which is perfect really.

Source: The Brick Fan