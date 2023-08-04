A New Cal Kestis Color-Changing Lightsaber Is Out!







You’re in luck if you missed the limited edition Cal Kestis lightsaber we covered in May. While it’s not the same model, it is certainly more affordable and has features missing from the rarer version.

Cal Kestis’s Jedi Survivor legacy lightsaber is $249.99, allowing you to swap between six different blade colors: blue, green, purple, red, yellow, and white. Also included with the lightsaber replica are a belt clip and display stand.

Oddly, the belt clip is made for the old-school D-Ring only. Unlike the clip we see for sale in Galaxy’s Edge, the one included with Cal Kestis’s weapon does not have a Covertec slot.

Regarding other features, the shopDisney listing says that this Lightsaber has start-up, impact, and motion sounds that are “unique.” I guess these WAV sound effects files are directly from Star Wars: Jedi Survivor rather than the typical ones found in the Lucasfilm archive.

The lightsaber replica is limited to one per guest. The (3) required AAA batteries are included.

Here’s everything you’re getting for $249.99:

Display Stand and Lightsaber Belt Clip

Hilt includes color-changing feature

When holding down the hidden button on backside of saber hilt for five seconds, the Lightsaber blades will change in sequence to the following colors: blue, red, green, purple, yellow, white (for a total of six different color options)

Unique Lightsaber Start Up WAV file plays when slide switch is turned from OFF to ON position

Constant Lightsaber HUM sound plays when the Lightsaber is on the ON position

Unique impact sound effects activated when Lightsaber comes into contact with another item

Unique motion sound effects activated when moving around the Lightsaber in the air without impacting another item

Battery case in handle

Includes case with hinged lid with magnetic closure

Case features graphic detailing, Jedi crest and protective foam interior

