Disney Leads Oscar Nominations







The 95th Oscar Nominations were announced this morning by actors Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once is the clear frontrunner with eleven total nominations including Best Picture. Walt Disney Studios, including Searchlight Pictures, National Geographic, Disney Branded Television, scored a total of twenty two Oscar nominations.

Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin earned a total of nine nominations. These included Best Picture, Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Kerry Condon, two nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor in a Leading Role for Colin Farrell, Best Director for Martin McDonagh, Best Original Score, and Best Film Editing. Searchlight also got a nomination for Best Cinematography for Empire of Light.

Walt Disney Studios walked away with ten nominations. Turning Red was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned five nominations including: Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Angela Bassett, Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” performed by Rihanna, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

National Geographic was recognized for Fire of Love with a nomination for Best Documentary Feature. This Documentary follows the story of partners Katia and Maurice Kraftt who shared a passion for volcanoes.

Disney Branded Television also scored a nomination for Best Live Action Short for Le Pupille. This short film follows a group of rebellious Catholic School girls before Christmas, a time of war and scarcity according to IMDB. Le Pupille is available on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is poised to win several Academy Awards when the the award show airs on Sunday, March 12th. Tune into the broadcast to see what awards The Walt Disney Company walks away with. Who or what movie would you like to see recognized with an Academy Award?

Sources: CNN & Deadline