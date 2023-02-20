1920’s Disney 100 Decade Collection 1 of 10 Releases Today!

For 2023 the monthly collection will be the Disney 100 Decades Collection. The third Monday of each month fans can purchase select items inspired by the decade featured each month, starting with 1920 and going through till until the 2010’s. Instead of the usual 12 month run, this series will only have 10 releases.
For the 1920’s, 1 of 10, the collection is kicking off with Mickey and Minnie Mouse in ‘Steamboat Willie.’ While next month appears to feature ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’
Let’s take a look!
‘Steamboat Willie” Ear Headband — $39.99
“Join the Disney100 celebration wearing this Mickey Mouse Ear Headband inspired by his screen debut in Walt Disney’s Steamboat Willie. Both sides of the twill ears display scenes from the film while a nautical ”rope” trim and a ”platinum” Disney100 plate on the headband ensure it’s all ”ship shape.”
- Mickey Mouse ear headband
- Padded twill ears
- Both sides of ears feature screen art vignettes from Steamboat Willie
- Ears accented with musical notes and life belt appliqués
- Ears and headband edged in nautical cord trim
- Black twill covered headband
- ”Platinum” finish metal ”Disney100 Decades” logo plate on side
- Non-slip velour interior”
‘Steamboat Willie’ MagicBand+ — $64.99
“MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. Now you can make your trip to the Parks even more delightful with this Limited Edition MagicBand+ spotlighting Mickey’s debut role in Walt Disney’s Steamboat Willie.
What’s in the box:
- One MagicBand+
- Features Mickey Mouse as Steamboat Willie
- Integrated rechargeable battery and charging cable
- Limited Edition of 4,300
- Includes one MagicBand+
- Strap features Mickey Mouse and Pete in Steamboat Willie
- Tappable icon features Mickey Mouse as Steamboat Willie
- Metallic ink accents
- Comes boxed with Disney100 insignia“
I love this next one with the film projector theming!
‘Steamboat Willie’ Loungefly Mini Backpack — $88.00
“Mickey celebrates 100 years of Disney movie magic with this mini backpack by Loungefly inspired by his screen debut in Walt Disney’s Steamboat Willie. The circular exterior pocket is shaped like a film reel with its front able to spin manually to reveal scenes from the movie behind. Plus the imaginative design of this simulated leather bag features ”film strip” pockets on the sides.
- Simulated leather mini backpack
- Allover Mickey Mouse model sheet poses
- Exterior compartment shaped like a film reel
- Front section of reel includes round cut-outs and spins manually
- Spin the front section to reveal cartoon vignettes behind featuring Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie, plus Pete and supporting animal cast
- Center of front reel features ”Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie”
- Double zipper main compartment
- Loungefly logo metal pulls
- Black finish hardware
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps with film strip design
- Top carry handle
- Side slip pockets designed as film strip
- Back features simulated silver leather ”Disney 100 Decades” label
- Print lining features Mickey Mouse ”film strip” pattern“
‘Steamboat Willie’ Limited Pin — $29.99
“Turn back the clock to 1928 as Mickey Mouse debuts as Steamboat Willie with this golden age pin-on-pin design that will have everyone talking!
- Limited Release
- Pin-on pin design
- Features Mickey Mouse in his screen debut as Walt Disney’s Steamboat Willie (1928)
- Enameled cloisonné
- Gunmetal finish
- Disney Pin Trading 2023 backstamp“
‘Steamboat Willie’ Mickey & Minnie Plush Set — $44.99
“Mickey and Minnie celebrate 100 years of Disney animation fun with this plush pair inspired by their first appearance in Walt Disney’s Steamboat Willie. Presented in shades of gray, black and white, these golden Hollywood icons continue to shine on screens both big and small.
- Set of two plush toys
- Includes Mickey and Minnie Mouse as they appeared in Steamboat Willie
- Detailed plush sculpting
- Embroidered features
- Black and white tones
- Soft stuffed
- Tails
- 10 1/4″ tall“
‘Steamboat Willie’ Musical Boat — $59.99
“With its charming new star, Mickey Mouse, at the helm, Walt Disney’s Steamboat Willie steered the filmmaker to great success. Tin toys were beloved at the time of the film’s premiere in 1928, and this reproduction of the little steamboat goes full-steam-ahead with charming design details to recapture the era. The film is further brought to life as the boat plays Turkey in the Straw and the inclusion of Mickey and Minnie figures, plus additional characters, for musical riverboat fun.
- Vintage-styled ”tin” toy
- Custom die cast wind-up key
- Plays Turkey in the Straw
- Smoke stacks move up and down
- Includes Mickey, Minnie, cow and goat figures, and ”Steamboat Willie” sign as seen in Steamboat Willie”
