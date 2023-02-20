1920’s Disney 100 Decade Collection 1 of 10 Releases Today!







For 2023 the monthly collection will be the Disney 100 Decades Collection. The third Monday of each month fans can purchase select items inspired by the decade featured each month, starting with 1920 and going through till until the 2010’s. Instead of the usual 12 month run, this series will only have 10 releases.

For the 1920’s, 1 of 10, the collection is kicking off with Mickey and Minnie Mouse in ‘Steamboat Willie.’ While next month appears to feature ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’

Let’s take a look!

“Join the Disney100 celebration wearing this Mickey Mouse Ear Headband inspired by his screen debut in Walt Disney’s Steamboat Willie. Both sides of the twill ears display scenes from the film while a nautical ”rope” trim and a ”platinum” Disney100 plate on the headband ensure it’s all ”ship shape.”

Mickey Mouse ear headband

Padded twill ears

Both sides of ears feature screen art vignettes from Steamboat Willie

Ears accented with musical notes and life belt appliqués

Ears and headband edged in nautical cord trim

Black twill covered headband

”Platinum” finish metal ”Disney100 Decades” logo plate on side

Non-slip velour interior”

“MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to select park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition. Now you can make your trip to the Parks even more delightful with this Limited Edition MagicBand+ spotlighting Mickey’s debut role in Walt Disney’s Steamboat Willie.

What’s in the box:

One MagicBand+

Features Mickey Mouse as Steamboat Willie

Integrated rechargeable battery and charging cable

Limited Edition of 4,300

Includes one MagicBand+

Strap features Mickey Mouse and Pete in Steamboat Willie

Tappable icon features Mickey Mouse as Steamboat Willie

Metallic ink accents

Comes boxed with Disney100 insignia“

I love this next one with the film projector theming!

“Mickey celebrates 100 years of Disney movie magic with this mini backpack by Loungefly inspired by his screen debut in Walt Disney’s Steamboat Willie. The circular exterior pocket is shaped like a film reel with its front able to spin manually to reveal scenes from the movie behind. Plus the imaginative design of this simulated leather bag features ”film strip” pockets on the sides.

Simulated leather mini backpack

Allover Mickey Mouse model sheet poses

Exterior compartment shaped like a film reel

Front section of reel includes round cut-outs and spins manually

Spin the front section to reveal cartoon vignettes behind featuring Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie, plus Pete and supporting animal cast

Center of front reel features ”Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie”

Double zipper main compartment

Loungefly logo metal pulls

Black finish hardware

Adjustable padded shoulder straps with film strip design

Top carry handle

Side slip pockets designed as film strip

Back features simulated silver leather ”Disney 100 Decades” label

Print lining features Mickey Mouse ”film strip” pattern“

“Turn back the clock to 1928 as Mickey Mouse debuts as Steamboat Willie with this golden age pin-on-pin design that will have everyone talking!

Limited Release

Pin-on pin design

Features Mickey Mouse in his screen debut as Walt Disney’s Steamboat Willie (1928)

Enameled cloisonné

Gunmetal finish

Disney Pin Trading 2023 backstamp“

“Mickey and Minnie celebrate 100 years of Disney animation fun with this plush pair inspired by their first appearance in Walt Disney’s Steamboat Willie. Presented in shades of gray, black and white, these golden Hollywood icons continue to shine on screens both big and small.

Set of two plush toys

Includes Mickey and Minnie Mouse as they appeared in Steamboat Willie

Detailed plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Black and white tones

Soft stuffed

Tails

10 1/4″ tall“

“With its charming new star, Mickey Mouse, at the helm, Walt Disney’s Steamboat Willie steered the filmmaker to great success. Tin toys were beloved at the time of the film’s premiere in 1928, and this reproduction of the little steamboat goes full-steam-ahead with charming design details to recapture the era. The film is further brought to life as the boat plays Turkey in the Straw and the inclusion of Mickey and Minnie figures, plus additional characters, for musical riverboat fun.

Vintage-styled ”tin” toy

Custom die cast wind-up key

Plays Turkey in the Straw

Smoke stacks move up and down

Includes Mickey, Minnie, cow and goat figures, and ”Steamboat Willie” sign as seen in Steamboat Willie”

What do you think? Which item(s) your favorite?

Comment and let us know!