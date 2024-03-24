Walt Disney World New and Returning Attractions and Events Coming Spring / Summer 2024







This summer, there will be plenty of reasons to visit the Walt Disney World Resort. With new attractions and a returning festival and water park experience, it might be a great time to visit.

We often discuss the expense of a Walt Disney World vacation, but for many, it’s a family tradition, or it’s a lifetime wish come true. Summer 2024 might be a great time to visit the parks as a few “new” experiences are opening, and the popular EPCOT Food & Wine Festival is returning.

Here’s what’s new!

1. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

At the Magic Kingdom, guests can ride the rethemed “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” attraction. It is the same ride system as “Splash Mountain”, but it has been completely re-themed to Tiana and her friends.

2. Country Bear Musical Jamboree

Another rethemed attraction that is set to reopen this summer is the “Country Bear Musical Jamboree.” Again, it’s the same theater, but the show will feature new songs featuring popular Disney classics.

3. CommuniCore Hall / CommuniCore Plaza with ¡Celebración Encanto!

Over at EPCOT we will finally have all the construction walls down with the opening of CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza on June 10th (technically spring.)

This area will contain the new Mickey and Friends Meet and Greet and will be a festival hub for the various EPCOT events.

Also on June 10 the new, limited-time, Encanto show, “¡Celebración Encanto!” will debut.

4. Disney Dreams That Soar

In a very smart move, Disney has announced a new drone show for Disney Springs called “Disney Dreams that Soar.”

This new nightly drone show will run from May 24- September 2 and will “showcase Disney stories celebrating the joy of flight with state-of-the-art drones choreographed to create designs in the sky and paired with a “soaring” musical score,and memorable movie quotes.”

Returning Events

5. EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

Returning Events will include the popular EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival which usually runs from later in July until mid-November.

6. H2O Glow Nights

H2O Glow Nights will also be returning to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon on May 25, 2024 and will run through August 31, 2024.

This is a special ticketed, after-hours event that lasts for three hours. There are specially themed activities, a dance party with a DJ, special snacks and more. Tickets cost between $70-$80 for children and $75-$85 for adults.

Disney may announce more summer offerings as we get closer to the season.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!