Test Track Set To Close In July For Upcoming Re-Theme?







Last year Disney announced that one of EPCOT’s most well known attractions, Test Track, would once again be re-themed. The first re-theme took place in 2012 when the then sponsor for the attraction, General Motors, was replaced with Chevrolet. Now the ride will once again be getting a facelift, but is getting inspiration from a previous life.



Test Track sits in the same spot that the now demolished World Of Motion attraction, which was a favorite with guests, but was torn down due to multiple factors. During the announcement of the re-theme, they stated that the World Of Motion would be a source of inspiration, effectively combining elements of both attractions.



“Imagineers along with teams from Chevrolet are reaching back into history for inspiration from the original World of Motion, and bringing that spirit of optimism to the next iteration of the Test Track attraction.“







Now, it seems that we have an idea of when they plan to refurbish the attraction. A new report suggests that the attraction will close in late July of this year, with multiple key cast members informed of the plan. No official date has been given to the public yet.



The refurbishment is said to cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 Million and will take about a year to finish. This means that one of EPCOT’s top attractions will be down, leading to some potentially disappointed guests upon their visit during that time frame.



While it is interesting to see Disney update one of their older attractions and not have it be plastered with film or television properties, if the reports of the lengthy refurbishment and cost are true, then it might be a thorough re-imagining.



What do you think? Are you looking forward to the new update? Let us know.



Source: Mickey Views