SONY Releases Trailer For Upcoming ‘Kraven The Hunter’ Movie







As SONY continues to take advantage of its ownership of Spider-Man through their film and television divisions, the company released the first trailer for its upcoming Spider-Verse film Kraven the Hunter. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Formerly the MCU’s Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron) as the titular character. The film follows the trend of taking Spider-Man‘s enemies and turning them into anti-heroes to try and make them more marketable. The will be the first R-Rated Spider-Verse film.

The trailer shows the origin of the anti-hero, which is very different from the original comic. Kraven was typically seen as a villain who hunted Spider-Man as he saw him as the ultimate prize. However, this Kraven is seemingly a friend to animals as he can not bring himself to kill as his father wishes.



His DNA is also mixed with the blood of an African Lion in this, turning him into the ultimate predator. He is on the hunt for his father (Played by: Russell Crowe) and also fights against villains such as Chameleon and Rhino. He also has his love interest the voodoo priestess Calypso (Played by: Ariana DeBose) helping him.







The film’s official poster is also inspired by a famous illustration of the character sitting on a throne with skulls.



The film seems to be a mix of Wolverine and Beastmaster, a rabid fighting human-animal hybrid who has connections to other animals and is able to use them to his advantage. Very different from the source material.



This is the latest project to take advantage of the Spider-Man IP in attempting to create a cinematic universe based around Spider-Man. Venom and Morbious were previous examples, with other films such as Madame Web and El Muerto currently in development.



Are you excited for this upcoming R-Rated Spider-Verse film? How bloody will it be compared to other R-Rated superhero movies?