Review: Apple Fritter Milk Shake Halloween Item at Magic Kingdom







For the Halloween season at the Magic Kingdom, an Apple Fritter Milk Shake started being served to guests at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies in Tomorrowland. Of course, we had to give it a try.

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies serves various ice cream creations, shakes, and smoothies. This ice cream place started doing an Apple Fritter Milk Shake for this year’s Halloween season. We tried this item with two basic questions in our minds.

Would This Be a Better Milkshake Than Last Year?

Last year, we reviewed the Halloween Not So Poison Apple Pie Milkshake from Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies. We found it okay but not great. This milkshake’s appearance and potential flavors created a concern that the same experience would be repeated.

Why Milk Shake and Not Milkshake This Year?

The menu description for the Apple Fritter Milk Shake reads, “Salted Caramel Milk Shake topped with Green Apple Whipped Cream and an Apple Fritter.” We acknowledge that we make typos all the time. However, this Halloween treat is called a Milk Shake. However, the chocolate milkshake on the everyday menu is described as one word – milkshake. We noticed this with the online menu and the in-store menu, still if the two-word description means something different than just a milkshake, that falls outside my food blogging knowledge.

Apple Fritter Milk Shake – $8.49

So, how was this “milk shake?” On the positive side, we enjoyed this far more than last year’s milkshake. However, the flavors of this shake may throw some guests off a bit. The salted caramel shake forms the base of this dessert. The salted caramel flavor exceeded expectations. Still, the salted caramel makes a more passive flavor compared to the rest of the shake.

The apple fritter placed on top of the shake tasted good. Yet, we would not buy this again based on just that fritter. Still, this seasonal shake costs only 50 cents more than the standard chocolate shake at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies. Thus, one way to think about this fritter is that it costs only 50 cents. If so, that fritter suddenly tastes a lot better.

The star of this shake must be the green apple whipped cream. This whipped cream brought a robust flavor. The whipped cream offers a non-traditional taste for a shake. However, we found that the whipped cream flavor combined with the salted caramel shake created an excellent combination. Based on that merging of flavors, we would consider buying this again. Nevertheless, once you eat all the whipped cream, you are left with simply a salted caramel shake.

Based on that, we would give this shake a recommendation to try. Sure, not everyone will love it. Despite that, this shake makes a good addition to a Disney version of a spooky treat.

As always, eat like you mean it!