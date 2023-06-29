New Trailer For Futurama Hulu Revival Released







In February of 2022 it was announced that the popular animated comedy series Futurama would be making its return in an all new season exclusively for Hulu. The series originally aired from 1990 – 2002 on Fox for four seasons before being canceled. However, the series was revived by Comedy Central in 2008 and lasted for three more seasons until 2013.







Now the series is being revived for a second time with an eighth season with ten episodes set to begin airing July 24th – September 25th, with another ten episodes set for a 2024 release.



With the new season getting closer to premiering, the official @futurama_hulu Twitter account released a new trailer with many returning characters and some new faces.

Wanna go around again? Stream an all new season of #Futurama, July 24. Only on @hulu. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/q291W2ye5K — Futurama on Hulu (@futurama_hulu) June 27, 2023

The trailer begins with the Planet Express crew moving into a building with a “fulu” logo on it, clearly a jab at Hulu. We then see a number of out-of-context clips from the different episodes.



The first clear story seems to be addressing the original series finale that involved Fry and Leela pausing time and creating a disruption in space-time. Another clip seems to be a take on the COVID-19 pandemic as the professor shoves a Q-tip so far up his nose that it pokes out of his skull. We also see the team on a planet of what appears to be a race of ship people.







The entire cast has reunited. Originally Bender actor John DiMaggio was not going to return over a pay dispute, causing the brief “bendergate” scandal. But after fan protests they were eventually able to come to an agreement and John officially returned to his iconic role.



In the nearly ten years since its last cancellation, the world has changed quite a bit. Some are hopeful it will keep the same witty humor, while others are worried about potential censorship.



Are you looking forward to the Futurama reboot? Let us know your thoughts.



SourceL IGN