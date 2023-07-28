Lots of Disney Halloween Inflatables On Sale At Target







It’s time to get a jump start on the Halloween decoration shopping. In case you had not noticed, the seasonal spooky items are already showing up in stores and will probably be thoroughly picked over before we hit September.

If you want to go with a Disney-themed setup for your front yard this year, check out all the inflatables currently available at Target. The usual suspects are here, like the Sanderson Sisters, Jack Skellington, and the Hitchhiking Ghosts, but some other oddities are getting into the Halloween spirit, too.

Many of last year’s Halloween inflatables are still available; some are on sale, too! Let’s take a look at what’s available.

One of the best inflatables I’ve come across so far is the 6′ tall Ursula. Yes, this is the original Ursula and not the live-action version.

“Amaze your guests with this animated Airblown inflatable character. Ursula from Disney’s The Little Mermaid moves her tentacles and features a realistic flame effect.”

Combine the sea witch with a fog machine and a looped track of her lines from the iconic animated film, and you’d have one of the best kid-friendly Halloween displays.

Sticking with the family-friendly theme, Mickey and Minnie displays are easy to find, with one of the more expensive ones coming in at $194.99. However, a cut version of a trio of Disney villains is currently on sale for $159.99. There’s also an adorable Maleficent inflatable.

If you want to be more traditional, there are a few Haunted Mansions options. The Singing Busts from last year are still available. The inflatable features lights and music.

The weird stuff from last year is still here. An inflatable Mando holding a trick-or-treat pail can still be picked up, along with two different versions of Grogu (baby Yoda).

[Source: Target]