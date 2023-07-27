Life-Size. When Disney Made Their Own Barbie Movie.







With Warner Bros. new film Barbie making waves across the internet perhaps we should look back on a somewhat forgotten film that Disney made all the way back in the year 2000. It’s the story of a young girl who desperately wants to find a way to bring her dead mother back. When trying to do so, she accidentally brings something else to life, her Eve fashion doll. She must try to conceal her now living and breathing toy while also trying to find a way to reverse the spell, and also try to reconnect with her father.







The film stars a young Lindsay Lohan as Casey, a young girl whose mother recently passed away. Due to being distraught over her death, she tries to find whatever way she can to try and bring her back, including the supernatural. Due to a mistake, her doll Eve (Played by: Tyra Banks) comes to life.







After some “hide the alien” type of shenanigans, Eve and Casey begin bonding and form a close friendship by singing, dancing, shopping at the mall etc. Sadly, her relationship with her father becomes strained as he gets caught up with work. To make things worse, Casey’s father begins to fall for Eve, not knowing that she is a doll.







Unfortunately, the company that makes the Eve dolls are considering canceling the line. Eve decided to return being a doll to save her toy line from cancelation. Casey and Eve share a heartfelt goodbye as she returns to her toy world. Casey and her father eventually reconnect after the experience, and the Eve dolls are safe from cancelation.







In a strange way, the film is reminiscent of the 1996 film Kazam where a young kid with parental problems finds a supernatural friend to help them out.







It’s a good film for younger kids, and if you don’t have any interest in the new Barbie movie, give this one a watch.







In 2018 a sequel Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve released on Freeform. Though Lindsay Lohan did not return, Tyra Banks, as did the doll of Grace, played by Fransica Raisa. In 2020 Tyra Banks said that a 3rd film was being considered, but nothing has been discussed since.



Do you remember watching this film when it first came out? Do you wish that you had your own Eve doll? Let us know your memories.