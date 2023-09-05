Hot Topic Launches New Hocus Pocus Collection From Her / Our Universe and New Binx Loungefly

Sizes XS-3X

“Make your way to the Sanderson Witch Museum and light the Black Flame Candle, if you dare! It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus, after all. Cast a spell with this magical sweatshirt, featuring a black and white sketch of the Sanderson House. Comes with a contrast white collar and button closures at the neck.

52% cotton; 48% polyester

Wash cold; dry low“

“Making your way to Old Burial Hill? Don’t forget to pack the salt! From Hocus Pocus, this mini backpack features a sketch of Binx posing in front of a sunrise, with the text from Emily’s tombstone printed on the front zipper pocket. Comes with adjustable straps, interior drop pocket, glow-in-the-dark detailing and top carrying handle.