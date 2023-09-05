Hot Topic Launches New Hocus Pocus Collection From Her / Our Universe and New Binx Loungefly

Hot Topic has just released a new Her Universe / Our Universe collection based on Disney’s popular ‘Hocus Pocus’ franchise. The Dani Hooded, fringed cardigan is back. There is also a new Binx Loungefly glow-in-the-dark mini backpack!
Let’s take a look!
Dani Hooded Fringe Cardigan- $59.90
Sizes XS-3X
Dani Hooded Fringe Cardigan Plus – $64.90
Sizes 0-5 available
“Serve up some Dani Dennison sass with this flyaway cardigan from Disney’s Hocus Pocus. Inspired by her Halloween witch costume, there is an allover orange & red icon design featuring pumpkins, cats, suns, brooms and more! The front drapes just like a witch’s cloak and there is a pointed hood, complete with fringes along the hems.
- 100% acrylic
- Wash cold; dry flat“
Our Universe Disney Hocus Pocus Binx Bowling Woven Button-Up -$44.90 – $48.90
Sizes XS-3X
“Feline magical? Add some Hocus Pocus to your wardrobe with this bowling shirt-inspired button-up! Featuring orange and black color blocking. The film’s title is printed on the chest pocket, plus retro-inspired drawings of Binx down the right side.
- 100% rayon
- Wash cold; dry low“
Her Universe Disney Hocus Pocus Witchy Icons Leggings – $29.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Disney Hocus Pocus Witchy Icons Leggings Plus – $34.90
Sizes 0-5
“Trade out your elaborate Halloween costume for something more casual! Perfect for a late night stroll through Old Burial Hill, these Hocus Pocus leggings feature orange-tone icons down the legs, including Binx, a cauldron, a broom and more! Comes with a high waistband for comfort.
- 95% cotton; 5% spandex
- Wash cold; dry low”
Her Universe Disney Hocus Pocus Retro Icons Babydoll Dress – $54.90
Sizes XS-3X
- Shell: 97% cotton; 3% spandex
- Lining: 100% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low“
Her Universe Disney Binx Sanderson Sisters Girls Hoodie – $54.90
Sizes XS-3X
Her Universe Binx Sanderson Sisters Girls Hoodie Plus Size – $59.90
Sizes 0-5
“Cast a spell with your favorite witchy trio! This Hocus Pocus zip-up hoodie features retro-inspired art of Binx at the chest, plus the Sanderson Sisters dancing around a cauldron on the back. Comes with a hood with 3D cat ear detailing and velvet drawcords with embroidered accents. Complete with kangaroo pocket.
- 52% cotton; 48% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low“
Our Universe Disney Hocus Pocus Sanderson House Collared Sweatshirt -39.90 – $43.90
Sizes XS-3X
“Make your way to the Sanderson Witch Museum and light the Black Flame Candle, if you dare! It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus, after all. Cast a spell with this magical sweatshirt, featuring a black and white sketch of the Sanderson House. Comes with a contrast white collar and button closures at the neck.
- 52% cotton; 48% polyester
- Wash cold; dry low“
Loungefly Hocus Pocus Glow-in-the-dark Binx Mini Backpack – $54.90
“Making your way to Old Burial Hill? Don’t forget to pack the salt! From Hocus Pocus, this mini backpack features a sketch of Binx posing in front of a sunrise, with the text from Emily’s tombstone printed on the front zipper pocket. Comes with adjustable straps, interior drop pocket, glow-in-the-dark detailing and top carrying handle.
- Polyurethane
- Adjustable straps
- Interior drop pocket
- Glows in the dark”
These items and more are available now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
