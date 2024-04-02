Zoe Saldaña Wants The Guardians Of The Galaxy To Continue







2023 was a rough year for Disney, with almost all of their films and shows losing at the box office or on streaming. The only real highlight was the third entry in the popular Guardians of the Galaxy series at Marvel. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 made $845.6 Million worldwide against a budget of $250 Million. The film marked the last time director James Gunn helmed a Marvel project, and the last time the original cast would all be together on screen.







Since then, not only has James Gunn departed for Warner Bros. to head up their DC Universe of films, both Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer) and Zoe Saldaña (Gamora) have expressed their desire to leave the series, leaving behind only Star Lord, Rocket and Groot from the original team.







However, not all feelings are negative, as Saldaña has expressed that she wants the series to continue. In a recent interview on That Playlist’s Discourse Podcast she stated:



“I mean, so far, I think that she is gone for good for me, but I don’t think Gamora has gone for good. I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like James Gunn’s writing, which is just so marvelous for and very specific for this genre. And it’s so great for this genre as well. So, I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back.“







With Gamora seemingly gone from the picture the new primary female member of the team (and possibly Star Lord’s next love interest) would be her foster sister Nebula, played by Karen Gillian. But there is still a chance we may see her in some way, that is, if Saldaña isn’t still busy working on Avatar sequels.



What do you think? Do you think that the GotG series should continue? Can it survive without James Gunn guiding it? Should Gamora be allowed to leave the team? Or should she remain an essential character in the series? Let us know your thoughts below.



Source: comicbook.com