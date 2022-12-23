Zoe Saldaña Feels “Stuck” Working On Big Action Franchises

Actress Zoe Saldana has become a well known name across multiple big action series. While she started off in smaller roles like as Anamaria in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl her career took off in 2009 when she starred in both J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek as Lieutenant Uhura and James Cameron’s Avatar as Neytiri.







Since then she has become well known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy series. She will play Gamora once more in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and is reprising her role as Neytiri for multiple upcoming Avatar films.







However, despite being in multiple big action franchises the actress seems a bit tired of the genre and wants to branch out into other roles.



In a recent interview while promoting Avatar: The Way of Water she would say that she had felt like she couldn’t grow or experiment as an actress:



“I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises. It also meant that I felt artistically stuck in my craft of not being able to expand or grow or challenge myself by playing different sorts of genres and different roles.“







She recently had a small part in the film Amsterdam, but it seems that she wants to step away from the blasters and spears and try out other roles. She feels somewhat typecast to play in science fiction action movies. Perhaps after the Avatar series wraps up she will have that opportunity. But as for now she needs to finish out her obligations to both Marvel and Cameron.



Who knows what the future holds. We wish her the best of luck in expanding her career beyond space ships and gunfights.



Source: Insider



