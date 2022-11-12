‘Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies’ Star Wars Anime Short by Studio Ghibli Dropping on Disney Plus

We finally know what the mystery Lucasfilm project teased by Studio Ghibli is, and it’s a hand-drawn short featuring Baby Yoda himself, Grogu! He’ll (presumably) be sharing screen time from those recurring Studio Ghibli cuties, the Dust Bunnies a.k.a. Soot Sprites a.k.a. Susuwatari.

The short was announced earlier tonight on the official Twitter account of The Mandalorian. Details are sparse, but the reveal came after multiple teases by Studio Ghibli on social media.

Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies, a hand-drawn animated Original short by Studio Ghibli. Streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Hz1zGzW4XJ — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) November 12, 2022

The short releases tomorrow on Disney+ and… that’s really all we know at this point. But the title alone will likely have tons of Star Wars and anime fans tuning in, right?

