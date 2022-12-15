YouTube’s Susan Wojcicki Says Package On It’s Way to Captain Kori

If you’ve been following the saga of Captain Kori and his channel Kraken the Box then you know what a rollercoaster it has been. Within a few days he got a shout out from Johnny Depp and his subscriber count soared over his goal of 100k subscribers. Last night an error canceled the channel for a mistaken terms of service violation, but it had been fixed as of this morning.

Now YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has posted on Twitter about a package coming soon to Captain Kori. It sounds like his coveted Silver Play Button is on his way and should make it to him well before the holidays!

Congrats to Captain Kori for reaching 160k+ subs on @YouTube! Keep an eye out for a package coming your way ▶️🎉 https://t.co/au7erHrR7q — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) December 15, 2022

Normally the verification for a Play Button can take quite awhile, but it seems the outpouring of support proved the channel legitimate and they are skipping the process to send him his plaque.

I really loved seeing so many people on YouTube and Twitter come together to get the channel back and get Kori his Play Button. Faith in humanity has been restored ahead of the New Year.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!