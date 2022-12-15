YouTube 9 Year Old Who Got Help From Johnny Depp Has Channel Removed

Yesterday we reported that a child, “Captain Kori,” on palliative care, had a wish to hit 100K subscribers on his YouTube channel “Kraken the Box.” He wanted to get a silver “Play Button.” Kori’s parents reached out to various actors for help in spreading the word and actor Johnny Depp, dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow, gave him a shoutout. The boy’s channel then soared past the 100k benchmark he wanted. Now it seems YouTube has removed the channel. I am hoping that this is just some big error on YouTube’s side.

When you visit the channel you apparently get either a 404 error or a notice that the channel was removed for violated YouTube’s ToS (Terms of Service.)

It could be an error as the surge in engagement on a channel less than 10 days old caused it to accidentally get flagged it for ToS violation.

.@TeamYouTube Please IMMEDIATELY Explain Why Captain Kori’s YouTube Channel was terminated for violating Google’s Terms of Service?! This terminally ill boy has been through far too much, to lose all this hard work. Remedy this ASAP & Get That Plaque Ready https://t.co/ONoOIq2r2f pic.twitter.com/FMrXWG8Qo6 — Andy Signore (@andysignore) December 14, 2022

This actually might be the case going by an update from @andysignore.

UPDATE: We’re in-talks with Kori’s folks… We know the issue – Its NOT a mass-flagging by AH Stans – Its a stupid ERROR – We are just waiting for a @TeamYouTube Rep to email the family’s account to help correct. Keep RTing until its sorted. Its wrong, but lets not start a war. — Andy Signore (@andysignore) December 15, 2022

Other people have chimed in asking YouTube for an explanation!

@TeamYouTube @YouTube What the heck are you up to deleting Captain Kori’s account? You understand the engagement came from community pulling together to support a kid in pallative care right? You get it’s the holidays? Please make it right asap — Kittisplanation (@kittisplanation) December 14, 2022

You should be ASHAMED of yourselves @TeamYouTube @YouTubeCreators @youtube for taking down Kori’s Kraken the Box channel! It was his DYING WISH to reach 100k subs and get the plaque! He reaches that goal and you respond by TERMINATING his account!? FIX THIS NOW!#JusticeForKori pic.twitter.com/NrfWC1bVym — Stef The Alter Nerd (@StefAlterNerd) December 14, 2022

You’ve got to be kidding me! 😡 Bitter, spiteful, and hateful people have reported Kori (Kraken The Box) and now his youtube channel is suspended for “violating googles terms of service”! PLEASE @TeamYouTube REINSTATE HIS ACCOUNT IMMEDIATELY. HE IS A @MakeAWish CHILD! pic.twitter.com/IYLQden4t8 — JAMES (@jamesfromcourt) December 14, 2022

Hopefully they get to the bottom of it soon and it’s reinstated. I’m sure the outpouring of support will get the situation resolved quicker.