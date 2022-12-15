YouTube 9 Year Old Who Got Help From Johnny Depp Has Channel Removed

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0

Yesterday we reported that a child, “Captain Kori,” on palliative care, had a wish to hit 100K subscribers on his YouTube channel “Kraken the Box.” He wanted to get a silver “Play Button.” Kori’s parents reached out to various actors for help in spreading the word and actor Johnny Depp, dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow, gave him a shoutout. The boy’s channel then soared past the 100k benchmark he wanted. Now it seems YouTube has removed the channel. I am hoping that this is just some big error on YouTube’s side.

When you visit the channel you apparently get either a 404 error or a notice that the channel was removed for violated YouTube’s ToS (Terms of Service.)

It could be an error as the surge in engagement on a channel less than 10 days old caused it to accidentally get flagged it for ToS violation.

This actually might be the case going by an update from @andysignore.

 

Other people have chimed in asking YouTube for an explanation!

Hopefully they get to the bottom of it soon and it’s reinstated. I’m sure the outpouring of support will get the situation resolved quicker.


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.