You Can Order Lowes Halloween Haunted Mansion Caretaker Animatroic Figure and More Now!

If you are a Haunted Mansion fan I have some good news for you. Halloween is still a bit off but you can order some of the Lowes items now, including the Haunted Mansion Caretaker Animatronic figure! Other Disney items are also available.
Haunted Mansion Animatronic Caretaker – $239
-
ANIMATED HALLOWEEN DECOR: 6-ft x 2-ft W x 2.6-ft D animated The Caretaker with shovel and lantern
-
ANIMATION/SOUND: Plays “Grim Grinning Ghosts” with crow sound effects, The Caretaker moves lighted lantern
New Hitchhiking Ghosts Inflatable – $179
-
HALLOWEEN INFLATABLE: 9-ft W x 6.3-ft H x 3-ft D outdoor Airblown® Inflatable Disney Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts with sign
-
LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED light
Haunted Mansion Clock Inflatable – $129
-
HALLOWEEN INFLATABLE: 8-ft H x 2.7-ft W x 2-ft D outdoor giant animated Airblown® Inflatable Disney Haunted Mansion Monster
-
LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED light
Madame Leota Tombstone – $89.98
-
HALLOWEEN INFLATABLE WITH SOUND EFFECTS: 6-ft H x 4.5-ft W x 1.9-ft D Airblown® Inflatable Haunted Mansion Madame Leota Tombstone
-
SOUND EFFECT: Madame Leota speaks spooky phrases from beyond the grave in true character voice
Other Haunted Mansion items will be coming, including two tombstones (non-inflatable) for Dear Departed Brother Dave and Good Old Fred.
There are other Disney Halloween items now available as well!
6′ Mickey with Candy Corn Hat -$69.98
-
HALLOWEEN INFLATABLE: 6-ft H x 4.1-ft W x 3.1-ft D outdoor Airblown® Inflatable retro-style Mickey Mouse head with candy corn hat
-
LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED light
9.5′ Mickey Candy Corn Inflatable – $159
-
HALLOWEEN INFLATABLE: 9.5-ft H x 9.5-ft W x 2.6-ft D outdoor giant Airblown® Inflatable Stylized Mickey Mouse Candy Corn Head
-
LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED light
Mickey Ghost Blow Mold – $49.98
-
LIGHTED HALLOWEEN DECOR: 22-in H x 16.5-in W x 11-in D indoor/outdoor blow mold Mickey Mouse ghost, LED light
-
LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright white LED light
Minnie Mouse Blow Mold – $49.98
-
LIGHTED HALLOWEEN DECOR: 24-in H x 16.5-in W x 11-in D indoor/outdoor blow mold Minnie Mouse ghost, LED light
-
LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright white LED light
Mickey Candy Corn Hat Blow Mold – $49.98 (Currently sold out but should come back later)
-
LIGHTED HALLOWEEN DECOR: 22-in H x 16.5-in W x 10-in D indoor/outdoor blow mold Mickey Mouse head with candy corn hat, LED light
-
LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright white LED light
