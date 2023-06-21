You Can Order Lowes Halloween Haunted Mansion Caretaker Animatroic Figure and More Now!







If you are a Haunted Mansion fan I have some good news for you. Halloween is still a bit off but you can order some of the Lowes items now, including the Haunted Mansion Caretaker Animatronic figure! Other Disney items are also available.

ANIMATED HALLOWEEN DECOR: 6-ft x 2-ft W x 2.6-ft D animated The Caretaker with shovel and lantern

ANIMATION/SOUND: Plays “Grim Grinning Ghosts” with crow sound effects, The Caretaker moves lighted lantern

HALLOWEEN INFLATABLE: 9-ft W x 6.3-ft H x 3-ft D outdoor Airblown® Inflatable Disney Haunted Mansion Hitchhiking Ghosts with sign

LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED light

HALLOWEEN INFLATABLE: 8-ft H x 2.7-ft W x 2-ft D outdoor giant animated Airblown® Inflatable Disney Haunted Mansion Monster

LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED light

HALLOWEEN INFLATABLE WITH SOUND EFFECTS: 6-ft H x 4.5-ft W x 1.9-ft D Airblown® Inflatable Haunted Mansion Madame Leota Tombstone

SOUND EFFECT: Madame Leota speaks spooky phrases from beyond the grave in true character voice

Other Haunted Mansion items will be coming, including two tombstones (non-inflatable) for Dear Departed Brother Dave and Good Old Fred.

There are other Disney Halloween items now available as well!

HALLOWEEN INFLATABLE: 6-ft H x 4.1-ft W x 3.1-ft D outdoor Airblown® Inflatable retro-style Mickey Mouse head with candy corn hat

LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED light

HALLOWEEN INFLATABLE: 9.5-ft H x 9.5-ft W x 2.6-ft D outdoor giant Airblown® Inflatable Stylized Mickey Mouse Candy Corn Head

LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED light

LIGHTED HALLOWEEN DECOR: 22-in H x 16.5-in W x 11-in D indoor/outdoor blow mold Mickey Mouse ghost, LED light

LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright white LED light

LIGHTED HALLOWEEN DECOR: 24-in H x 16.5-in W x 11-in D indoor/outdoor blow mold Minnie Mouse ghost, LED light

LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright white LED light

LIGHTED HALLOWEEN DECOR: 22-in H x 16.5-in W x 10-in D indoor/outdoor blow mold Mickey Mouse head with candy corn hat, LED light

LIGHTS UP: Interior lights up with bright white LED light

What do you think? Comment and let us know!