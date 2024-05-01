You Can Now Rent An X-Men ’97 Themed Airbnb and the UP House







Airbnb is doing a new thing called “Icons” where they offer special locations or events. One of their offerings is a recreation of the Xavier Institute for Higher Learning from ‘X-Men ’97.’ They are also doing one of the house from “UP” complete with crane lifting!

Let’s take a look at both offerings!

The home is in New York, overlooking New York City. It has been transformed into the “cartoon” by using a hand-painting technique to mimic 2-D art.

The experience includes:

“• I’ll lead you through new student orientation (don’t worry we’ll get to the fun stuff fast).

• Enter Beast’s totally gnarly lab! It’s like a science playground where you’ll be able to power-up with mutant energy elixirs.

• Take a class in the Danger Room, where some of our combat professors will teach you how to improve your fighting skills—you never know when you’ll have to fend off The Hellfire Club!

• Head to the War Room to try on Cerebro, and find out your mutant superpower. Maybe you’ll be an Omega level mutant like Storm!

• Before you leave, we’ll debrief you on your new powers AND you can snag your official diploma and class photo.”

Overnight guests will have a “multi-hour tour hosted by a team of actors portraying X-Men in training, including some unique cocktail-making in Beast’s lab, and combat training from a stunt man in the danger room. Each of the bedrooms is themed to different X-Men, with little details true to the character.”

It really is a fun idea!

NEW: Airbnb announced a new “Icons” collection that will feature iconic stays, including the opportunity to step into X-Men ’97. “Live like the X-Men as you stay in a 2D animated re-creation of Marvel Animation’s X-Mansion in Westchester, New York.” pic.twitter.com/isxa8DXV7T — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 1, 2024

“Drift off in the “Up”house – “Sleep inside one of Disney and Pixar’s most iconic homes – and yes, it floats. You’ll explore Carl’s world in this detailed re-creation of his home, complete with more than 8,000 balloons, and located in the scenic red rocks of Abiquiu, New Mexico.”

A real-life version of the #UP house is now available to rent through Airbnb🎈 The house also floats in the air with a crane pic.twitter.com/TTs1STx49m — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 1, 2024

You can even earn Wilderness Explorer badges!

“You’ll arrive as Junior Wilderness Explorers and endure mini adventures to earn these badges.

• Caretaker: Do chores like fetching the mail and minding my house. Someone’s gotta do it, might as well be you.

• Daydreamer: Do a group activity to create your very own Adventure Book. Hope you like groups, as much as I don’t like them.

• Homebody: Pack lunches for a picnic experience on the lawn. Heard it’s charming, but I wouldn’t know.

• Adventurer: Head out for wilderness excursions while the sun’s up.

• Stargazer: Gather on the lawn to explore the night sky. This was one of Ellie’s favorite things to do.

• Sleepyhead: Reflect on your adventures and catch some shut-eye before your morning excursion.

• Early-riser: Enjoy the greatest breakfast in the world: bran flakes. Then go on an exciting outing, and come back to a special surprise before you depart.”

There is also a house for “Inside Out”

“Make core memories with “Inside Out 2” – “In anticipation of the June 14 release of Disney and Pixar’s new movie, you’re invited to an overnight stay at Headquarters, the control center of Riley’s emotions. Your host, Joy, will welcome you into her vibrant world to witness the emotions in action and help keep things in balance.”

Bookings are coming in June.

What do you think?