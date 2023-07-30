You Can Now Buy a “Hot Ursula” Costume For Halloween







There is a running joke about Halloween costumes stating that if there’s a way to make something sexualized, the industry will find it. Now Ursula has received that treatment with this “Into the Depths Sea Witch” costume you can buy on Dolls Kill.

I mean, why should just Disney princesses get “hot” Halloween costume versions? Ursula can strut her stuff with both plus and regular-sized versions of this outfit that comes from Trickz N’ Treatz.

Sizes XXS-XXL

Sizes 1X-3X are available.

“Trickz N’ Treatz Into The Depths Sea Witch Costume cuz come into my cave. Help those poor unfortunate souls with this sexy sea witch costume that has a structured bodice, an iridescent tulle skirt, and octopus leg detailing! Includes a bustier dress and a spiked felt headband.”

Don’t worry. If you are interested in other Princess-inspired pieces, they have those too!

