You Can Now Buy a “Hot Ursula” Costume For Halloween

There is a running joke about Halloween costumes stating that if there’s a way to make something sexualized, the industry will find it. Now Ursula has received that treatment with this “Into the Depths Sea Witch” costume you can buy on Dolls Kill.
I mean, why should just Disney princesses get “hot” Halloween costume versions? Ursula can strut her stuff with both plus and regular-sized versions of this outfit that comes from Trickz N’ Treatz.
Regular sizes – $88
Sizes XXS-XXL
Plus Sized – $88
Sizes 1X-3X are available.
“Trickz N’ Treatz Into The Depths Sea Witch Costume cuz come into my cave. Help those poor unfortunate souls with this sexy sea witch costume that has a structured bodice, an iridescent tulle skirt, and octopus leg detailing! Includes a bustier dress and a spiked felt headband.”
The wig is also available for $38
Don’t worry. If you are interested in other Princess-inspired pieces, they have those too!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.