Yet Another Walt Disney World Employee Arrested In CP Bust







This past week, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that yet another Walt Disney World employee was arrested for crimes against children. It seems like we hear about these types of arrests each year.

Unlike the suspects caught in the previous stings, the person who was nabbed this time did work within one of Disney’s Orlando theme parks. Paul Viel, who worked at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café in the Magic Kingdom, is now under arrest for allegedly possessing a vast amount of child abuse material.

Grady Judd’s description of the material found in Paul Viel’s possession is beyond disturbing. I advise caution before reading the following quote:

“He had five-hundred and forty counts of child pornography – from newborns to eight years of age. He also had videos. And he was a sadomasochist. There was photographs where they had tied up babies in preparation for sexual battery.”

This is only one of multiple photos and videos Grady Judd details during a press conference covered by Fox 13 Tampa Bay. For my own mental health, I could not go on transcribing the additional info. You can hear it for yourself in the video below.

When giving a profile of Viel, nothing appeared Judd said made the accused sound suspicious, “He’s married. He works at Disney World at Cosmic Ray’s restaurant. In fact, he just recently moved to Polk County from Indiana, and he moved here specifically to work at Disney World.”

Viel is one of eight men arrested for possessing the illegal material. His charges and arrest details are as follows per Polk County:

40-year-old Paul Viel of Davenport was arrested and charged with 999 counts of *enhanced possession of child pornography (F2) after an on-scene preview of his devices and forensic examination of his devices that were seized. Detectives found images and videos of children as young as newborns being sexually battered. Viel works for Walt Disney World at the Cosmic Rays Restaurant. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $2,700,000 bond ($5,000 per charge).

It is unclear if Viel had a previous record in Indiana. A cursory search of his name through Indiana’s Judicial Branch website pulled up traffic infractions but nothing that could immediately be connected to the behavior he is being accused of here in Florida.

Is there any realistic way for the Walt Disney Company to better screen out these people? If someone has not previously offended, it’s nearly impossible to tell what they’ll do in the future.

Thankfully, we have Judd and his team working hard in at least one county to sweep up the trash.

[Source: Fox13]

[Source: Polk County]