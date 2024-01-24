





With the arrival of 2024, many people have become aware that the original 1928 Mickey Mouse cartoon Steamboat Willie entered the public domain. As soon as the clock struck midnight, the internet unleashed a large quantity of content ranging from wholesome, to comedic, to downright degenerate. However, one community seems to be taking advantage of the situation the most is the horror community.







Shortly afterward, not one but two horror films were announced to be in development. The first being Mickey’s Mouse Trap, a low-budget slasher film where the killer dresses as Mickey Mouse. The second being simply titled Steamboat Willie which seems to be taking a more supernatural approach. There was also a horror game announced Called Infestation 88 (now called Infestation Origins due to backlash).



Now, nearly a month later, we have yet another Steamboat Willie horror film announced to be in development, this one titled The Return of Steamboat Willie.

The film’s description reads: “After 95 years of being locked away, Willie is free, and he wants his Steamboat back. Check out this creepy trailer for The Return of Steamboat Willie, an upcoming new film being created in Unreal Engine by Fewture Studios.“



Unlike the other horror films in development, this one will seemingly be fully animated using Unreal Engine 5. This will definitely make it stand out amongst its contemporaries.







However, there seems to be an issue regarding the over-saturation of horror films based on Mickey Mouse. Not to mention if Disney is considering preparing to DMCA or sue these various creators, this would make the whole situation even messier.



While the first version of Mickey Mouse is technically public domain, he is still under trademark. Other films like Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey are making it clear that they are not associated with the Disney-owned versions. Making your character look like the Disney version could get you into legal trouble.



What do you think of the latest Steamboat Willie horror film? Are there too many being made? Let us know.



Source: IGN