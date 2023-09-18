Yet Another Disney Executive Exits The Company







Ever since the return of Disney CEO Bob Iger a number of high profile executives have either exited the company or were outright fired. The first major outing was of course the now former Disney CEO Bob Chapel, who had previously replaced Iger for what turned out to be “temporary”.







Shortly after Bob Chapek former Chairman of the Board Susan Arnold stepped down and was replaced with Mark Parker. While some originally saw Arnold as a Chapek ally she allegedly helped remove him from his position. Now the sitting NIKE executive has taken over as Chairman.



Not long afterwards the controversial Vice President of Marvel Studios Victoria Alonso was fired due to an alleged breach of contract. After her firing though she had reportedly received some sort of compensation.







Then in June Christine McCarthy, Disney’s Chief Financial officer, stepped down despite having an contract extension to 2024. She had earned the nickname “Cruella” over her various comments and behavior.







In the same month Disney’s Chief Diversity Officer Latondra Newton “stepped down” in order for her to “pursue other endeavors”. Recently multiple high profile diversity executives across multiple companies have “stepped down” for one reason or another.







Now Disney’s Chief Information Officer (CIO) Diane Jurgens is stepping down from the company. She had reportedly left earlier in the month according to the Wall Street Journal and only now the news is surfacing. She became CIO in October 2020 under Chapek after replacing Susan O’Day.



Since the outing of many of these big profile executives (most of them female) no position other than the CEO and Chairman have been filled. The continued restructuring of the company and the “trimming of the fat” due to various financial struggles is leading to multiple high-profile positions being either vacated or dropped altogether.

How do you feel about Disney’s executives dropping out like flies? What could this mean for the future?



Source: WDWNT