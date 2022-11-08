Yet Another Director “In Talks to Direct Star Wars Film”

It’s like every other week we have some “news” that a director is in talks for a ‘Star Wars’ film, or they are still, supposedly, making one or a director has left for “creative differences.” Now it seems that ‘Stranger Things’ and “Deadpool 3” director Shawn Levy is in talks to do a ‘Star Wars’ film.

According to Deadline Levy “ is in talks to come aboard to develop to direct a Star Wars film.”

He would be on the list of other directors that have been named like Taika Waititi, Patty Jenkins, Damon Lindelof, Kevin Feige and Rian Johnson.

Being named apparently doesn’t mean the films actually get made.

The only one on the list that actually had a film named and slated was Patty Jenkins with “Rogue Squadron.” Originally it was to be released in late 2023, but then the “creative differences” started as well as “scheduling conflicts” and the film was ultimately removed from the slate.

Rian Johnson was said to be getting a trilogy back in 2017 and nothing has ever materialized. In fact many point to his film ‘The Last Jedi’ as the point where the fandom split and the franchise started to decline. He still insists that he talks to “Kathy” (Kathleen Kennedy) and at least one film is going to happen, but it’s been five years already. “Scheduling conflicts” do not last this long.

It was reported back in 2020 that Taika Waititi was getting to do a ‘Star Wars’ film that was to release in 2023 and now that is in limbo. Currently no ‘Star Wars’ films are even slated for a theatrical release until 2025.

Kevin Feige was also reported to be doing a ‘Star Wars’ film since 2019. Nothing else has really come of it either, but as he’s the head of the MCU he is probably busy keeping up with it. The slate for those films are already overwhelming for viewers let alone the person in charge of them.

Just recently it was announced that Damon Lindelof was developing a ‘Star Wars’ film as well.

There are an awful lot of announcements but no actual delivery. The last ‘Star Wars’ film released to theaters was ‘Rise of Skywalker’ in 2019. So the question is, will Levy actually get to do a film or will it be in development Hell like the other films have seemingly been?

