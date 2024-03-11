





After the recent Oscars show, many people are just now finding out that Ryan Gosling, who played Ken in ‘The Barbie Movie,’ was on a Disney show as a kid, making him a ‘Disney kid.’

Back when I was a kid, the All-New Mickey Mouse Club ran on the Disney Channel from 1989 to 1994. It was a reboot of the Mickey Mouse Club that ran in the 1950s and a short revival at the end of the 1970s. The “All-New” version lasted longer than the original version.

Ryan Gosling was at the tail end of the show appearing from 1993-1994. Other famous ex-Mouseketeers from that same last two years include Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera.

Gosling started on the Mickey Mouse Club when he was 13 years old and later appeared in popular 1990s shows like “Goosebumps” and “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”

Here is a clip of Gosling singing ‘Cry For You’ by Jodeci along with Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Dale Godboldo. Fairfax YouTube.

So yes, Ryan Gosling was a “Disney Kid.” Now he’s performing ‘I’m just Ken’ at the Oscars.

