Yak and Yeti Local Food Cafes: Our Suggestion for Quick Service Breakfast at Animal Kingdom







Disney’s Animal Kingdom opens earlier than the other three Walt Disney World theme parks most of the time. Since Animal Kingdom opens earliest each day, breakfast options can be very important. Yak and Yeti Local Food Cafes offer some of the best breakfast options for those mornings at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

If you find yourself at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on a busy day like the 25th anniversary of the park opening on Earth Day, breakfast could be important. Yak and Yeti Local Food Cafes serve a more limited menu during breakfast compared to lunch and dinner. Nevertheless, the quality of breakfast options here provides better flavor than the standard Disney breakfast biscuit sandwich.

Yak and Yeti Local Food Cafes

This location serves breakfast bowls with or without meat (choice of bacon or sausage), breakfast English muffin sandwiches, yogurt parfaits, and fruit salad. The kid’s meals consist of either a pancake and sausage stick or French toast. For a basic snack, this food location sells hash brown bites.

Also, this location should not be confused with the nearby table service Yak & Yeti location. In addition, this location opens an hour after the official opening of Animal Kingdom each day. Nevertheless, this makes a good breakfast option on this side of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park. Based on a recent trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, we have two breakfast suggestions from the Yak and Yeti Local Foods Café breakfast menu.

Sausage and Egg English Muffin – $12.99

One example of a better, but higher priced quick service breakfast at Animal Kingdom, is the Sausage and Egg English Muffin. This breakfast option consists of eggs, American cheese, and sausage on a toasted English muffin. The English muffins here taste better than the standard biscuit sandwiches at Walt Disney World. This breakfast entrée also comes with some above-average-tasting hash brown bites.

Kid’s Meal Pancake and Sausage Stick – $9.49

This unique kid’s meal option, the Pancake and Sausage Stick, also provides a good breakfast option at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This breakfast comes with hash brown bites and a choice of a beverage between 1% Mickey Milk, 100% Minute Maid® Apple Juice*, or a small DASANI® Bottled Water.

We compare this menu item to the frozen breakfast version at Trader Joe’s. We do not mean that in a negative. For the record, we enjoy the Trader Joe’s option also. The maple flavor of the pancake brings the most enjoyable flavor. Also, for under $10, this breakfast choice could work for many adults. Since you are at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the morning, you do not want to fill up while going from attraction to attraction.

A decent breakfast can be tough to find at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Nonetheless, Yak and Yet Local Food Cafes present guests with a good quick service option for those hungry while running around Animal Kingdom in the morning. As always, eat like you mean it!