XFL Possibly Eyeing Expansion For 2025 Season?







The third iteration XFL pro football league is nearing the end of its first season. Week 9 saw huge competition from the United States Football League which aired on Fox Sports and NBC, opposite the XFL on ESPN and FX. In fact, games aired simultaneously Between the Orlando v San Antonio game on ESPN2 and the Philadelphia v Memphis game on Fox.

The USFL took the lead in ratings this past weekend; Albeit due to it being the first game of the USFL season more people are usually interested in the season opener. Not to mention both aired during the NBA playoffs, so there’s that to consider.



However, despite the rough competition from both the USFL and other ports leagues, the XFL may already be looking to expand for future seasons. According to the XFL News Hub if the league is able to build its television ratings and attendance the league could seek to expand as early as 2025.







The league currently consists of eight teams:



– Orlando Guardians (Orlando, Florida)

– Arlington Renegades (Arlington, Texas)

– Seattle Sea Dragons (Seattle, Washington)

– Las Vegas Vipers (Las Vegas, Nevada)

– St. Louis Battlehawks (St. Louis, Missouri)

– D.C. Defenders (Washington D.C.)

– Houston Roughnecks (Huston, Texas)

– San Antonio Brahmas (San Antonio, Texas)



Four possible locations were listed as potential expansion sites. Those include:



Nashville, Tennessee

Portland, Oregon

Charlotte, North Carolina

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



If the XFL does indeed plan to expand they will have to pick locations that are likely not going to see any major competition with either the USFL or the CFL (Mostly due to the now-canceled XFL-CFL partnership). The USFL already has registered trademarks for eight other franchises that also hint at expansion plans.



Do you think the XFL should expand? Or should they wait a little longer before fully committing?



Source: The Sun