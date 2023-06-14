XFL 3.0 Looses $60 Million During Its First Season







In mid 2022 the third iteration of the spring football league the XFL announced a multi-year partnership with Disney and ESPN to broadcast the league’s games across ESPN, FX and ABC. The deal was made to last until 2027, a total of four seasons, with the possibility for renewal.







However, despite a strong start for the league’s 2023 return viewership numbers those numbers began to deteriorate from week to week. Competition from other major sports leagues, especially the United States Football League on Fox and NBC, drew away numbers.



But now, in a recent report via Forbes, the league apparently lost $60 Million their first season in expenses. The loss of revenue for the company resulted in many high-level officials being let go from their positions at the company.





Shortly after the Forbes report was publicly posted, the XFL co-owner, former professional wrestler turned actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, posted a response on his social media regarding the loss:



“I’ve tried to tell him his whole life but he’s never listened to me. I play the long game in business and XFL is no exception. We saw some nice successes and took some L’s in our first season that we learn from. 75-100 XFL players will be competing in NFL camps this fall. That’s a big number that will continue to grow season over season. We’re in it for the long haul. Step by step building the league of opportunity. Like with any venture, success takes time. Thanks XFL fans for the love & support.“



Despite the first-year loss, the league is expected to make a profit by its fourth season in 2027, the same year the ESPN deal is set to expire. Hopefully, the league will be able to turn its fortunes around, or else tase the same fate as its previous two iterations.



Sources: Forbes, EWrestlingNews