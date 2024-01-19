Xbox Releases First Trailer For Indiana Jones And The Great Circle







While SONY and Insomniac Games are doing well with their PlayStation-exclusive Marvel titles, Microsoft and Bethesda are hard at work with another Disney-owned franchise. The studio that brought us games like Elder Scrolls and Fallout is now giving us a brand new experience in partnership with Lucasfilm Games in an all-new adventure based on the Indiana Jones franchise.

The first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was revealed at today’s Xbox Direct event, which showed off multiple in-development Xbox titles. The game is being developed by Bethesda subsidiary MachineGames, who are perhaps best known for rebooting the Wolfenstein series.



The story is set in 1937, sometime between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The titular “Great Circle” revolves around multiple historic locations across the globe that align to form a perfect circle around the Earth. Locations that the game will take players include Rome, Egypt, Thailand, and the Himalayas.



While the game will feature Harrison Ford and other actors’ likenesses, they will instead be portrayed by sound-alikes. Voice actor Troy Baker will be voicing the titular hero.







The game will be the first Indiana Jones adventure to be in first-person mode. This differs from many other video games based on the series, with games like The Infernal Machine, The Emperor’s Tomb, and The Staff of Kings all being adventure games typically in the third person. Perhaps this style was chosen to avoid a comparison with the Tomb Raider and Uncharted games.



Despite showing promise, there is a small chance that the negative reception of the 2023 box office disaster of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny could affect game sales. We will have to wait and see.



Are you excited for the upcoming Indiana Jones game? What do you want to see most from it? Let us know.