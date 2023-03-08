X-Men Gambit and Rogue Loungefly Mini Backpack Exclusives Have Launched For Pre-Order

If you are a Loungefly and X-Men fan I have good news for you. Entertainment Earth now has pre-orders available for their exclusive, Loungefly mini backpacks designed to represent Rogue and Gambit. A release date is set for April, 2023.
Let’s take a look!
Rogue Cosplay Mini Backpack – $69.99
“X-Men Rogue Cosplay Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive:
- Suit up and take the fight to the bad guys!
- Exclusive limited edition X-Men Rogue mini-backpack!
- Features Rogue’s signature look, a matching lining, adjustable straps, a cool enamel charm, and more.
- This is a must for Marvel fans and collectors!
Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Suit up and take the fight to the bad guys with this sensational X-Men Rogue Cosplay Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive. It’s made of faux leather and features Rogue’s signature look, plus top zipper closure, a front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching themed lining, silver hardware, her name as a cool enamel charm, and applique and printed details! This mini-backpack measures about 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep. ”
Gambit Cosplay Mini Backpack – $69.99
- Are you ready to play a little solitaire?
- Exclusive X-Men Gambit mini-backpack!
- Features a matching lining, adjustable straps, a zippered front pocket, an “X” enamel charm, and more.
- Plus, there’s a surprise comic-themed card holder!
Entertainment Earth Exclusive! You’ll be ready to join the X-Men on all their adventures with this awesome X-Men Gambit Cosplay Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive. It’s made of faux leather and features top zipper closure, a front zippered pocket, handy side pockets, adjustable straps, matching themed lining, silver hardware, an “X” enamel zipper-pull charm, and debossed, embossed, applique, and printed details. Plus, check out the surprise comic-themed cardholder! This fantastic backpack measures approximately 10 1/2-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches long.“
