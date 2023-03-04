X-Men & Fantastic 4 Most Likely Not Appearing In Avengers 5







The next installment in the Avengers series is only a couple years away. It has been four years since our last adventure with Earth’s mightiest heroes. Usually each phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ended with a team-up. However, Phase 4 ended that trend when the final film was the second Black Panther. In fact, Phase 5 won’t have an Avengers film either.







With this current MCU saga being called the “Multiverse Saga” many are hoping that we will finally see the X-Men join the MCU, especially with Deadpool 3 currently in development. Many fans are also wondering how the Fantastic Four will also join as not only do they have an upcoming film but also Mr. Fantastic appeared in the second Doctor Strange film.







But it look like that despite both of those brands now being owned by Disney we are still a while away from them appearing in any of the big crossovers. According to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveless (who also wrote the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) when he spoke on the Phase Zero Podcast he had this to say about possibly seeing them:



“No, I think all that stuff is pretty far away. I know they’re making Fantastic Four, but that’s its own thing. I mean, look, I’m the biggest X-Men guy in the world. No, I think that’s being saved for a bit. But, these Avengers are in trouble. They got a lot going on with Kang. They got more than enough to handle.”







Sadly it looks like we won’t be seeing any mutants in the upcoming Avengers film, or even the Fantastic Four. Granted, they are different super hero teams. But even the Guardians were in the third and fourth Avengers.



What do you think? Is there still a chance we might get to see characters like Human Torch and Wolverine in Avengers 5 or Avengers 6?



Source: comicbook.com