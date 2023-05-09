Writers Strike Picket Line Halts Filming on Disney+ ‘Daredevil: Born Again’







It seems the Writers strike is directly impacting the filming on at least one Disney+ show. Local members of the Writers Guild and allies met outside the filming location at Silver Cup East to set up a picket line on May 8, 2023, in New York.

Strikers arrived early morning to picket.

WGA members on strike set up a sunrise picket at Silvercup East, where they’re supposed to be filming “Daredevil,” but members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 are refusing to cross the picket line. #ShutItDown #SolidarityForever #WGAStrike #WGAStrong #1u pic.twitter.com/omg6xpQl48 — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 8, 2023

The showrunners Matt Corman and Chris Ord, who also write and executive produce the show, were not on site as they are part of the strike. However, WGA members showed up to picket the show.

As a result, members of other unions on the show would not cross the picket line either and filming was halted for the day. Wrapping up by 1PM.

Looks like we’re done for the day at Silvercup East as Daredevil has called their day in response to a #WGASTRONG picket with line help from @SAGAFTRA and #Local802. Thank you @IATSE, #Local829, and many Teamsters for not crossing the line pic.twitter.com/6xH2Qz9mYH — WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 8, 2023

Filming will likely resume today. The show has only completed about a quarter of its scheduled filming.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Deadline