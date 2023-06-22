World’s Largest Swimming Lesson Day at Disney World







In partnership with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, Walt Disney World hosted more than 650 youths from around Florida on June 22.

Walt Disney World Resort was again Florida’s largest event site for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. This annual event intends to promote safe water practices worldwide. More than 650 Florida youth from six nonprofit organizations participated in the event at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and at various Walt Disney World Resort hotel pools to build awareness and empower students with the skills they need to swim safely.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL) is a global, one-day event about teaching families the importance of learning to swim to prevent childhood drowning. Team WLSL has set five multi-venue and three single venue Guinness World Records for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. It currently holds the records for both categories. The 14th Anniversary World’s Largest Swimming Lesson occurred on June 22 in 18 countries on six continents over 24 hours. Team WLSL is expecting more than 35,000 participants globally at 600 locations in 18 countries this year.

“Students need access to these critical safety lessons, especially here in Florida where we’re surrounded by water,” said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, director of external affairs at Walt Disney World Resort. “Being able to host the largest site in the state means our impact on their lives is huge – whether they were inspired to pursue a career in recreation or pass the lessons along to their friends and family. These are skills and memories that will last them a lifetime!”

Maritza Correia McClendon

Former Olympic silver medalist Maritza Correia McClendon, the first African American woman to make the US Olympic swim team and set a World Record, participated in the event. She shared her love of swimming and driving home the importance of water safety.

Swimming and water safety are critical for kids, especially in Florida, where there are numerous lakes, ponds, waterways, and swimming pools. McClendon grew up in Florida and now resides in the Atlanta area. She spoke with the kids about her journey with swim safety. She emphasized just how important it is to understand from a young age.

Following the lesson, the participating students put their swimming skills into action. They spent the rest of the day enjoying all the magic and watery attractions at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. Students also had the opportunity to interact with Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse and Stitch. They also met with Walt Disney World lifeguards and the recruiting team to learn about available careers they may one day like to pursue.

Immersive and distinctly Disney experiences like this are part of the Disney Future Storytellers initiative. They are designed to leave a lasting impact on these kids as they look to their futures. For more information on Disney’s influence in Florida, visit DisneyFlorida.com.