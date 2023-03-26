Woman Who Accused Jonathan Majors of Assault Recants Story







Yesterday Marvel actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on accusations of assault. A woman, who was assumed to be his girlfriend, went to the police on Saturday and accused Majors of assaulting her over a cell phone and putting his hands around her throat. According to TMZ the victim have visible marks and was taken to the hospital. Now the woman has recanted her story.

Majors’ criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry has indicated that there are witnesses to the incident and the accuser has written two statements recanting her allegations. Apparently, there was video footage from the vehicle as well.

Here is Chaudhry’s statement:

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently. This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations. All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

We will continue to follow this story.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: IndieWire