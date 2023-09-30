Woman Suing Disney For $50K Over “Injurious Wedgie” at Typhoon Lagoon







We’ve all been there. You ride a water slide, and sometimes you come off of it with a wedgie, or you might lose your top (yes, I’ve seen it happen.) One woman’s wedgie from a Walt Disney World water slide at their Typhoon Lagoon waterpark is now the cause of a $50K lawsuit. She is suing the theme park over an “injurious Wedgie,” which honestly sounds awful.

Back in October 2019, Emma McGuinness visited the Typhoon Lagoon waterpark for her 30th birthday. McGuinness claims that while riding the Humunga Kowabunga water slide, the impact from her bottom hitting the water at the bottom of the waterslide led to injury.

The lawsuit claims that when she hit the water, it was painfully forced inside her body, which caused her “… immediate and severe pain internally and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs.”

After her injury, McGuinness “was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for medical care and treatment, and eventually transported to another hospital for the repair of her gynecologic injuries by a specialist.”

The lawsuit further explains that this injury is more likely to happen to women than men:

“When a rider of The Slide reached the bottom of the ride and traveled into the pool of water designed to stop further travel, the force of the water can push loose garments into a person’s anatomy — an event known as a “wedgie.” Because of a woman’s anatomy, the risk of a painful “wedgie” is more common and more serious than it is for a man.”

McGuiness’s attorney, Alan Wagner, notes that Disney did not disclose the possible dangers of the water slide and argues:

“The Slide was unsafe and unreasonably dangerous to Ms. McGuinness and other patrons because it failed to meet the expectations of a reasonable consumer, including Ms. McGuinness.”

The lawsuit further explains that injury on this slide can be avoided by wearing proper attire like shorts.

“The risk of injury to a rider’s genitalia and internal organs can be eliminated by using shorts or other protective clothing to act as a barrier and to prevent clothing or water from being forced inside his or her body when slammed into the pool of water at the end of The Slide. Disney does not instruct riders to wear protective clothing, does not make such protective shorts available to riders, and does not warn riders of the risk of injury if protective clothing is not worn while using The Slide.”

If true, her injuries do sound awful.

Something the rest of us might want to keep in mind when visiting water slides with significant drops.

Source: People, Fox Business