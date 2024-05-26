Woman Sues Disney After Alleged Brain Injury Caused By Being Knocked Out On Water Slide







Whenever you visit the most magical place on Earth, there is a slim chance that something may go awry and result in injury to a cast member or even a guest. Unfortunately, one of those rare incidents recently occurred at the Typhoon Lagoon water park at Walt Disney World, and Disney is now facing legal action.



A 25-year-old woman by the name of Laura Reyes-Merino has filed a suit against Disney in the ninth district court of Orange County, Florida, over an alleged head injury caused while riding the Humunga Kowabunga water slide.



This is the second lawsuit over Humunga Kowabunga within nine months. Last fall another woman sued Disney over an “injurious wedgie” on the same attraction.



The document claims that while visiting the park on May 11, 2024, and riding the popular water slide, Reyes-Merino was knocked unconscious after hitting her head. Her fiancé and future mother-in-law found her “limp body” at the end of the slide; however, there were no immediate lifeguards at the end.



Reyes-Merino and her witnesses say the cast members there said they needed to get a lifeguard, and her fiancé had to pull her from the water. Even when lifeguards arrived, the suit stated that they called an ambulance but did not touch the victim and said they were not allowed to do so.



Here is a point-of-view video of the Humunga Kowabunga waterside in question (Video courtesy of Attractions 360 on YouTube)

An excerpt from the document describes the situation:



“Eventually a lifeguard came and said they couldn’t help or touch Plaintiff either and called an ambulance. Had Disney Parks had lifeguards at the end of the ride to watch and help guests coming off the ride, Plaintiff’s brain injury would not have occurred as she wouldn’t have been drowning in the water coughing up blood.“



Reyes-Merino is seeking $50,000 in damages and legal fees. Disney, which is no stranger to these kinds of injury suits, will most likely settle out of court as it doesn’t want any legal action that could potentially damage its brand.



If her claims that there was no lifeguard are true, it shows a lack of proper safety. Hopefully, this kind of incident can be prevented in the future.



Source: Fox