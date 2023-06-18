Woman Jumps Off Disney’s Gran Fiesta Tour Boat, Fights with Guests and Gets Removed By Security







Now that everyone has cameras on their phones and we have social sites like TikTok, we get to witness more and more bad behavior from Disney guests. Two new videos posted by @shianne_1995 on TikTok show a woman getting out of her boat on the ‘Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros’ in EPCOT’s Mexico pavilion.

The woman in the video jumps out of her boat towards the end of the ride, when you wait for your boat to return to the station so guests can disembark.

Obviously agitated, the woman tries to figure out how to get to the exit from the side.

@shianne_1995 posted two videos of the situation:

The woman is fighting with people on one of the boats while a Cast Member is yelling for her to get back in the boat and sit down.

An angry man can be heard yelling at the woman and then he seems to yell at the Cast Member to “call security now!” then I think he yells “It’s been too long.” The Cast Member can be heard talking, but all you can make out is her saying, “I understand that” and then she’s drowned out by everyone talking. Then another person says, “Can we get off?”

Then the man tells the woman “Ma’am you’ve got 30 seconds then I’m coming back there and taking you down.”

Part 2

“Part two. She screamed. Tried to fight with the people in the boat behind her. Swung on two young workers. Scared kids and pissed everyone off. Then ran and had to be taken out by security”

For part two, the woman undoes the ropes blocking off the walkway while the Cast Member seemingly indicates again for her to sit down. As she approaches the exit, the Cast Member informs her, “That the door is locked!”

The woman shimmies past the door and the podium and crawls over the ropes to exit the unloading area.

Someone said it best in the comments. Cast Members don’t get paid enough for this.

“as a former cm these cast members don’t get paid enough to deal with individuals like this.” – bzjenks

According to the video poster, the woman was removed by security.

That’s one way to get a lifetime ban.

