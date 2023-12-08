WNBA’s Brittney Griner Gets Disney and ESPN Deals Following Detention in Russia







All it takes is having the US government bail you out of jail in Russia, and you, too, can score multiple deals with ESPN and Disney! It looks like ignoring a country’s laws pays off in the end! At least, if you’re Brittney Griner.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the former Russian jail inmate is getting a documentary made of her escapades! ESPN will produce it, but that’s not all! There’s talk that she may also get a scripted series from ABC!

Griner was at least grateful for these opportunities, stating:

“The last two years have been the most harrowing, transformative and illuminating period of my life, and I am grateful to be in a place now to share my story with the world. I’m proud to partner with ESPN and Disney to share this very personal story because of its incredible potential to inspire hope around the world and their proven ability to do just that.“

The ESPN doc will go into detail about her detainment. It may be an exciting watch since there will be “exclusive footage” and correspondence from her to the outside world during her stay in the slammer.

Early last year, Brittney Griner was detained in Russia on drug charges. In customs, her luggage was found to contain a vape with hashish oil. Due to Russia’s strict laws, the WNBA star was held in jail where the country planned to use her a a negotiation tool.

In December 2022, the US finalized a deal with Russia to free Brittney Griner. This move came under a lot of scrutiny. In exchange for the WNBA player, the Biden administration released Viktor Bout, an arms dealer also titled the “Merchant of Death.”

Since returning to the States, Griner had been flying under the radar for the most part. Her anti-American sentiments weren’t nearly as loud as before her incarceration.

What do you think of Brittney Griner getting multiple deals with ESPN and ABC?

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]

[Source: The Guardian]