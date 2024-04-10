With New Disney DAS Changes Lying Will Get You Permanently Banned From Disney Parks







Yesterday, Disney announced changes to their Disability Access Pass (DAS) to ensure that access was not being abused. Among the changes coming on May 20 to Walt Disney World and June 18 in Disneyland is a new registration process with Cast Members and medical professionals from Inspire Health Alliance. But now it’s been made clear that lying during the process will get you permanently banned from the parks.

In the FAQ section of the DAS page is this information:

“What happens if any of the statements made by a Guest in the process of registering for DAS are found to be not true?”

Disney answers that the guest will be permanently banned and will forfeit their Annual Pass, Magic Key or tickets without refunds.

If it is determined that any of the statements a Guest made in the process of obtaining DAS are not true, the Guest will be permanently barred from entering Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort, and any previously purchased Annual Passes, Magic Key passes, tickets and other park products and services will be forfeited and not refunded.”

Given the issues with DAS abuse, it’s understandable why Disney would want to go through this process and issue strict consequences for abuse of the service. Since guests need to register before their visit, there should be no reason to lie. It’s unclear how they would determine someone was lying, either.

There isn’t a list of what qualifies for the DAS pass other than the basic statement Disney put out at the top of the DAS page saying, “DAS is one of the programs offered at Walt Disney World Resort theme parks intended to accommodate only those Guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period of time.”

If you are not sure if you qualify, the registration screening should clarify that for you. If you don’t qualify, they may have other suggestions or options for you to use on your trip.

To learn more, visit the Walt Disney World DAS page.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!